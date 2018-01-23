Our design firm just released our first ever Diversity & Inclusion Report. What do you think? (versett.com)
5 hours ago from Doug van Spronsen, Partner at Versett
Is there any data available for job applicants, people interviewed, or potential candidates? Or is this strictly Versett employees? I'd be interested in the pool of people Versett has to choose from.
Design-wise, this report is awesome and I actually read most of it. Great illustration and simplicity.
Thank you so much Jared! It means a lot to me that you like the design as well as the content.
Oh let me tell you, if I could get these analytics and publish them similarly I would (and I tried- our hiring platform has recorded all applicants over the past 3 years).
However the way that our hiring platform is set up, we don't have this demographic information- which is actually really great, because it removes a lot of potential for bias and discrimination when we're contacting applicants.
So, as a straight white male, I shouldn't even bother checking out the job openings, because I am expressly excluded from your firm's goals and future, regardless of my skills or experience.
Cool.
Hello Andrew! You are welcome to check our job openings regardless of the social groups you are in. The purpose of this report is to be transparent about where we stand (as Steven has also commented, we do have a large percentage of straight, White, married men) and making it clear that we are striving for equality in the workplace. This report is specifically speaking to people of marginalized backgrounds that are typically excluded from company’s goals and future, especially in the tech field.
As the head of Versett’s D&I initiative, I’m sorry that you feel this way. I’d love to hear more about how this report made you feel excluded if you are open to continuing the conversation.
Certainly.
The key to much of this is that you have cleverly (unconsciously?) changed the word "biological" to "social". None of the factors I mentioned are social, and none of them should have any bearing whatsoever on whether you have been "successful" at anything at all worth achieving in a place of business.
You have inequality in your office? Unequal representation is not necessarily inequality. If you have an unequal representation of genders or races, or anything else, and that is a result of a bias in your hiring practice, then that bias should be snuffed out. If, however, you have an unequal representation of genders or races, or anything else, and that is a result of simply hiring the most qualified applicants or positions, then there is no bias, and no changes are needed.
If, on the other hand, you have inequality in your office because people who have been hired based purely on their qualifications are being discriminated against because of these differences, then the individuals in management should be snuffed out.
This report didn't make me "feel" excluded. It expressly says that I AM TO BE excluded by the fact that there is no mention of the treatment of individuals, and only the mention of the PRESENCE of individuals and the implication that too many of My Kind is a thing that needs to be “fixed.”
Andrew, I would give you the biggest of high fives if I could. "Unequal representation is not necessarily inequality." Well said sir.
Thank you for your quick reply Andrew! We’re glad you’re as passionate about this as we are.
My choice of the word social was conscious as race, sexual orientation, and gender are social constructs. However, I realize now that you did choose the word “male” to describe yourself, which is indeed a biological category.; you are welcome to check our job openings regardless of the social or biological groups you are in.
While we are working to combat bias in our hiring practices, we are also conscious that systematic discrimination and oppression has created unequal opportunities for people of marginalized backgrounds, and that diversity makes for better, more creative, more profitable teams.
I am sorry that you think our report excludes you because we do not mention the treatment of individuals; we don’t think that anyone or any social group needs to be “fixed”. Do you have any suggestions on how you would have liked this to be approached in our report?
Race can be determined by a blood test. It is biological.
So can gender. It is also biological.
Surely you aren’t trying to insinuate that differences in sexual orientation are imaginary (social constructs)…? Regardless, I’m not really sure why the sexuality part of your report exists at all, unless people are simply practicing their sexuality in an open format in your offices (in which case, I’m REALLY not going to be checking out the openings……… erm…), and if not, how/why would you even know their orientation unless you made it a point to ask, specifically so you could discriminate on that basis moving forward?
I’m not sure why you would need to “combat bias in (y)our hiring practices” as some sort of seemingly longterm fight. If you’ve got any kind of tiered interview process, then all of your interviewers would need to be racially motivated (or ‘whatever’ motivated) for there to be an actual problem of discrimination within your company.
I would like to see any examples you may have of “systematic oppression” anywhere in the United States that is specific to gender, race, or sexual preference. I have a suspicion that what you will be able to produce will be related to nothing more than geography and will then be intimated as being racial via explanations that are themselves unironically racist.
“and that diversity makes for better, more creative, more profitable teams” How? Why? If your argument is, on one hand, people are identical regardless of race, gender, or sexual preference, then how could it possibly be beneficial to enforce diversity in these areas? If, on the other hand, your argument is that people are NOT identical regardless of these things, then wouldn’t it logically follow that certain combinations of those things may produce individuals who are better suited to different tasks?
In short, when reviewing prospects for a design firm, I can’t see how discriminating on race, gender, or sexual preference (either positively or negatively) can do anything other than work against the goal of building the best design firm you can.
If your issue is with opportunity in areas LEADING UP to an individual applying for a job at a design firm, then shouldn’t you have opened a school, rather than a design firm?
Argument aside, I do give you both kudos for the amicable rebuttals.
Hello Andrew!
You made a lot of points here and I’m going to try to address all of them, so bear with me:
A social construct is not something that is “imaginary”. Rather, it is a social mechanism, phenomenon, or category created and developed by society.
Race is a social construct. As others can explain this better than I can, here are some readings on that: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/race-is-a-social-construct-scientists-argue/https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/without-prejudice/201612/race-social-constructionhttps://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2013/05/what-we-mean-when-we-say-race-is-a-social-construct/275872/
I have the same thoughts about gender, here is one reading: https://othersociologist.com/sociology-of-gender/
While sexual orientation is a little more complicated, it’s believed to be effected by a variety of different things, including biology and culture. I have no great resources on this currently, but I’ll message you once I find one.
Our report doesn’t necessarily focus on sexual orientation, but LGBTQIA+ identity, which is not always related depending on the individual. We include LGBTQIA+ identity for the same reason that we include all of our other statistics- we want to be transparent, and we want to show that we understand the struggles marginalized and oppressed groups face, especially in the workplace. As we said in our report, we want everyone to feel comfortable bringing their entire selves to work everyday- whether that involves being “out” about identifying as LGBTQIA+, or whether it involves never declaring how you identify.
Combatting bias is a complicated subject, and a lot of people are not aware of their biases. I recommend taking this test: https://implicit.harvard.edu/implicit/takeatest.html
The interview process involves a lot of things beyond if it is tiered or not. One of these factors we are researching now is inclusive interview questions. Take a look at this link: http://diversityintegration.com/inclusive-interview-questions/
When it comes to examples of systematic oppression, I’m finding it hard to know where to start- I do offer up a variety of facts in our diversity report, and I would love if you took a closer look: http://versett.com/diversity/
In terms of “and that diversity makes for better, more creative, more profitable teams”, take a look at this great report: https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/organization/our-insights/delivering-through-diversity
Andrew all of your replies resonate with my exact thoughts as well. Thanks for speaking up. Couldn't have said it better nor would I have the time to debate that.
I'm surprised (though I suppose I shouldn't be) that anyone would consider Andrew's comment high-five worthy or "amicable"
It's pretty strident, and it seems like Andrew is eager to take offense, imagine he's being excluded, and reactively judge the report before he's even seriously engaged with it.
DesignerNews notes in its comment placeholder text to "Be nice, or else" but it's clear that Andrew is escaping any consequences for his obviously "not nice" comment.
A small minority of highly-vocal white supremacists almost always tries to dominate discussions of race and gender online using toxic tactics like this, and it's incredibly charitable of Sarah to take the time to patiently explain the report.
Sarah, please know that the vast majority of people understand that diversity and inclusion are important, and see comments like Andrew's as blatant attempts to reinforce inequality and exclude women and people of color from the workplace, and from positions of influence in society.
Hey Doug and Sarah - thank you so much for sharing this. I'd imagine it's hard to open up like this for the first time, but it's so helpful for the whole community. I'm curious - what kind of changes do you plan to make in your talent pipeline?
Hello Chris! Thank you so much for checking out our diversity report- it means a lot that you reached out to say this and that you find this helpful! It is still a learning experience for us and we’re trying really hard to be advocates for equality (which at least for me has meant doing a lot more research than I originally expected and challenging a lot of my own personal thoughts and behaviors).
If I’m being completely honest, this is still something that is actively in the works. I’m currently researching how to best pose interview questions to appeal to and get the best replies out of a variety of applicants regardless of background. The topic for discussion in our company slack today was this article and the accompanying video featuring Yewande Ige: https://www.fastcompany.com/40507281/ask-this-interview-question-to-hire-a-more-inclusive-workforce
When it comes to making our talent pipeline more diverse, the D&I team still has a ways to go, and as it stands now I don’t feel like I’m knowledgeable enough or have enough of a direction to speak to an exact solution, and I’d love to hear if you have any suggestions, resources, or information you could point us to- even if it’s just a personal anecdote. We have offices in Toronto and Calgary in Canada and New York City in the US, if that information helps at all!
Fair enough! I don't have professional experience with working on improving D&I, but a few things I'd recommend doing some research on: * Be sure to diversify where your recruiters are looking. This probably means getting out into communities and circles where you aren't looking right now. * Think about how to optimize for diversity of economic background as well. * For any open position, be sure to interview at least one woman or person of color before making a decision. * Think about if your interview process would put any groups of people at an unfair advantage, and change those processes. Then be sure to give everyone the same process, and the same selection criteria.
Thank you so much! I've copy and pasted this into my current Quip doc so I can discuss these points with my team during our Monday meeting. :)
I just don't get it, maybe it's my age (I'm 38). I always thought businesses hired the best people b/c it was in their best interest to. I always thought you should look at the individual and not what "social group" they belonged to. To me I just see this as a loop to where we were decades before. It's like a circle of stupid basically.
If the female designer or dev is better than the male applicants, then hire her! If the person from South America is better than the American applicants, then hire the South American person! I mean how hard does this have to be?
Hire the best person Versett! Then move the hell on with your lives!
Imagine you're putting together an all-star baseball team. All your life, you've been a pitcher. You know the other pitchers. You appreciate what they do. You hang out with them. So you draft a bunch of pitchers onto your team. Your team will lose to the team who also drafted infielders, outfielders, and a catcher.
Design teams are required to empathize with a wide range of users - so they're simply better when they're well-balanced. That's why it's worth putting a concerted effort into this.
In a socially just world, all people regardless of identity would be valued and respected. Everyone would have equitable access to resources and opportunities, be safe, and be able to fulfill their potential. However, this is not currently the case. While as humans we want to believe that everyone is putting their best foot forward, this thought usually leads to inaction in situations of inequality. There’s been a lot of research done that businesses don’t often hire the best person for the job, and hiring even in 2018 is still deeply effected by racism, sexism, and other forms of bias and discrimination.
At Versett we do want to hire the best person for our company. In striving for this, we think it’s important to recognize that skill qualification does not equal entitlement; finding the best candidate doesn't always come down to just a skills match, especially since skills can be taught to candidates who show a positive attitude, and openness for learning, and a passion for what we do.
Combatting bias, discrimination, and oppression- whether conscious or unconscious- is hard. We believe that sometimes hard work is the work that’s the most important.
First, I really like the design of the page and illustrations but despite your mission the company doesn't seem very diverse based on the numbers?
If I count all the interns I'm at a 50-50 male/female ratio at my company. We've also never not hired someone because of their ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. As demographics and educational trends gravitate more women towards this field in my location I'm not really surprised that I'm seeing more females join the workforce as I did 5/7 years ago when I started my career.
Also I think too many companies trying to pursue this mostly are focused on trying to get a more diverse company because it is good for PR. Being inclusive is not something you can start with hiring more diverse people. You really need to open your company in more ways like get business from more diverse clients as well.
It feels like many companies are putting out a press release these days basically saying: "We've ended discrimination so you can join us now!". While at the same time working for the same Fortune 500 companies.
"Also I think too many companies trying to pursue this mostly are focused on trying to get a more diverse company because it is good for PR."
Bingo.
Thank you so much!
We are aware that our company lacks diversity. Gender parity is one of our core diversity goals over the next few years. However, knowing that a majority of our employees work out of Canada, we’re not doing too poorly in terms of representation when compared to the demographic composition of the regions in which we operate, and we’re very proud of that. That being said, we’re definitely not perfect, and there’s always ways to improve- especially in our leadership team.
It’s really amazing that your company has achieved a 50/50 ratio! We hope that at Versett we will be joining you there soon. Do you have any tips for getting more women in the hiring pipeline?
I also want to point out that we have not nor do we intend to hire anyone solely based on a social group they belong to- we more want to be aware of and transparent about our current diversity statistics. In the same way we want other companies to be transparent about their diversity statistics, publishing these also lets the community hold us accountable.
Your points are totally valid. We realize that discrimination won’t be ended with a diversity post. Diversity and inclusivity is something that our whole team has been passionate about for a while. As a fairly new hire, I made D&I my top priority after joining the team. I had come from a company that had a diversity and inclusivity initiative that was solely concerned with PR and not their employees. I suffered a lot of sexual harassment and discrimination due to my being a woman and also LGBTQIA+; I wouldn’t have spearheaded this initiative at a company I didn’t believe in.
Coooool, but yeah, that sure is a lot of healthy straight white married men you've got there.
Seriously Steven. What they should do, is gather half of those married white men and fire them. How dare productive workers get in the way of a good social justice agenda. After all, hiring people based on the color of their skin is the direction we should be going in.
Thank you for your suggestion Mark. Sadly, we’re quite fond of all of our employees (even those who are married White men) and really can’t bring ourselves to fire them for the sake of social justice. Our hiring process will never focus on any specific social group an applicant might belong to- however, we are committed to creating an inclusive interviewing and hiring process that is welcoming and appreciative of people of all backgrounds. If you or any of your friends are looking for jobs, feel free to check out our job postings!
Looks like this chatbot doesn't get sarcasm.
Thanks for checking out the report Steven! As the head of Versett’s D&I initiative, I’m honored that you took time out of your day to check out what my team and I have worked hard to publish over the past few months. That being said, we are definitely aware that we need to put in a lot more hard work in order to have a company that reflects the demographic composition of the countries in which we do business. If you or any of your friends are looking for jobs, feel free to check out our job postings!
