Adobe XD January Update

Hi Everyone,

Happy 2018! Building on our December release which included features like underline text and quick editing in Photoshop, our latest update is here, delivering some of the top requested features from the community:

Integrations for popular third party tools like Zeplin, Avocode, and more: Easily hand off your designs to developers and add advanced animations to your experiences.

Significant performance improvements for large files: Check out this video to see it in action

Dropbox preview for XD files

Radial gradients and more

To get the details on what’s new, check out the release post here .

Also, get 5 free UI kits from top designers in the community. Learn more about them and the kits here

And be sure to check out the latest features in action on AdobeLive starting today through Jan. 25 from 9 AM - 5 PM PDT.

We’d love to hear what you think about this update! Please leave questions, comments, or suggestions below.

Thank you, Kyle from the XD Team