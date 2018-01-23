Live now: UX / UI design with Aly Weir, Jackie Ho, Natalie Lew and Michael Crabtree
For our live stream this week on Behance we’re focusing on UX / UI design, with 4 designers joining to create, share and discuss how they approach their work. Chat with designers directly in the Behance chat pod.
WHERE: http://behance.net/live
WHEN: All day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9AM PST, to 5PM PST. Archives will be available on the Creative Cloud YouTube channel: https://adobe.ly/AdobeLivePlaylist
WHO:
Aly Weir is a product designer at Wealthfront, where she makes financial products more accessible. Watch Aly as she tackles complex and problematic everyday experiences by transforming them into frictionless and friendly UX. Learn how she helps people connect more easily to the world around them and each other. http://www.alyweir.com/
Jackie Ho is a full stack UI/UX designer at Pivotal Labs, where she focuses on software that transforms slow-moving organizations into user-centered ones. Join Jackie as she leverages imaginary design briefs to create innovative user experiences that are both valuable and delightful. From design thinking to wireframing and prototyping, learn more as she moves through each stage of the UX design process. http://ohho-design.com/
Natalie Lew is an interaction designer and Adobe Creative Resident, who explores the interaction of design and philosophy to create toolkits that make UX design more accessible. Watch and learn how philosophy and UX design interact to create positive social change and inspire creativity. https://natalielew.com
Michael Crabtree is a designer and publications director, who will leverage fictional design briefs to create original and flawless user experiences. From ideation to prototyping, watch how Michael incorporates his iconography, motion graphics and web design skills to develop valuable prototypes on Windows. https://www.behance.net/michael-crabtree
You can view the exact schedule and times at: https://www.behance.net/live/schedule
We stream every Tue / Wed / Thur on Behance, changing up topics each week. If you have any requests or suggestions for themes, format, topics, guests or anything else, just leave a comment below.
