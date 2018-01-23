4 comments

  • Joel CalifaJoel Califa, 6 hours ago

    Hey everyone, this is gonna be the last post in a while. It's a bit on the lighter side compared to previous weeks :)

    Hope you found these valuable!

    • M. AppelmanM. Appelman, 4 hours ago

      You can’t make changes to something that crucial to a system without doing a lot of due diligence. Often, and especially with technical products such as this, power users get used to interfaces and grow efficient in using them.

      Have you guys thought about testing this? Aren't most GitHub power users using the CLI anyway? I personally use GitHub's web interface and desktop app, and welcome any type of workflow improvement.

      And yes, these articles are very valuable. Keep them coming Joel!

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 27 minutes ago

    10/10. "pull request" is a super counter-intuitive term that needs to die.

    • David ThornDavid Thorn, 10 minutes ago

      I literally just went through this last week telling a co-worker that I still needed to do a "pull-request/merge-request/whatever I'm supposed to do before merging".

