  • Jurre Houtkamp, 8 minutes ago

    Today we’re releasing 4 free UI Kits, available for download in the Framer app. Whether you’re designing for iOS, Android or Web, you’ll find utility in our carefully crafted starter kits. And if you’re in the early stages of UX exploration, our Wireframe Kit provides skeleton screens that allow you to focus on functionality and behavior. It’s never been easier to design in Framer.

