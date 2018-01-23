Freeze - A Curated Cinemagraph Each Time You Open a New Tab (Chrome & Firefox) (github.com)
13 hours ago from Mattias H, mattias.lol
13 hours ago from Mattias H, mattias.lol
I don't know what it is about cinemagraphs but I f'ing love them. Added to Chrome.
Ha, me too ;)
Now you edited the comment, but for anyone else wondering: they should all be SFW, even tho it is a matter of definition
Yeah, I couldn't imagine them not being so, hence the edit. I came across a guy holding up a bowling ball to his mouth and licking it though - but more funny than NSFW. Made the office lot chuckle!
Cool. Too bad GIPHY versions of cinemagraphs are such low quality. Most share cinemagraphs as perfectly looped MP4s now. Millions of colours, high frame rates and much smaller file sizes vs the lowly GIF. Here are a few hundred examples created by our community. https://flixel.com/cinemagraphs/fresh/
Oh please use these! I like the idea behind this but the quality of gifs is really bugging me.
Ah! So you created an account just to use my open-source software for some shameless self-promotion? ;)
You're right, some of the cinemagaphs i'm using could use a higher resolution. And I have no doubt that the company you are CMO for, makes a great product for creating high quality cinemagaphs, but as you are a closed commercial product, there is no way for me to embed those high-res cinemagaphs you are talking about. Which is too bad.
I also love that there are people without a commercial interest making these cinemagaphs and uploading them to imgur to be consumed by applications like mine for free <3
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now