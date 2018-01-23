2 comments

  • Kyle Greely, 14 minutes ago

    Nice article, Xavier :) As a UX Designer, this is exactly how I feel.

    Hope Mono is going well!

    0 points
    • Xavier BertelsXavier Bertels, 2 minutes ago

      Thanks Kyle! Happy the story resonates with you. We’re doing good, growing in terms of quality, which is what we set out to do, so very happy with that, thank you!

      0 points