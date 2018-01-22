What's a quick way to test new logo options?

Product Designer

I'm looking for a quick n' dirty way to get some feedback from a small group of our users about new logo options. Does anybody have experience with any kind of survey or something that worked well for you?

  • Cristian Letai, 4 hours ago

    https://www.typeform.com is one product that I have used in order to create a short and easy to understand survey. It gives you to opportunity to create complex surveys that can adapt based on user input.

    • Michael Estok, 4 minutes ago

      Tagging on to Cristian's comment... If you are looking to get feedback from current users, you can have an offer to participate in the survey triggered when they do a certain set of actions on your site that you've determined makes someone you'd like feedback from.

  • Ismael Branco, 2 minutes ago

    get a "designers only" slack channel. there's loads of them! or dribbble for feedback.

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 1 minute ago

    flag people down at a busy intersection during lunch hour?

  • Jonathan PattersonJonathan Patterson, 1 minute ago

    Link to a Twitter poll?

  • Todd Cantley, 2 minutes ago

    Show them to your family then give the designer feedback based on their opinions.

