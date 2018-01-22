What's a quick way to test new logo options?
23 hours ago from Dustin Locke, Product Designer
I'm looking for a quick n' dirty way to get some feedback from a small group of our users about new logo options. Does anybody have experience with any kind of survey or something that worked well for you?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now