Where do you store your components in Figma?

15 hours ago from , Product Designer

I've been using Figma for the last month and really liking it. I'm still getting used to Figma's use of Components vs. Sketch's use of Symbols.

My question is: when you create a new component, do you typically—

a) Leave it where it is

b) Duplicate it and drag it away from your frames/artboards to keep everything separate

c) Right-click and "Send to [page called Components]"

d) Cut and paste into a separate Figma file called "Components" so it can be accessed via Team Library

Basically I'm wondering if you prefer to have components all in one place or if you leave the master components in the same place you created them.

I ask because I'm in the process of creating a design system (basically separate files like Typography, Color, etc) for our product and trying to determine which components need to only be file-specific and which should be globally accessed across files. And when you need an instance, which is the most efficient way to grab it. I find myself kind of missing the simplicity of Sketch's "Insert Symbol" dropdown. Any feedback would be great.

  • John LivorneseJohn Livornese, 4 hours ago

    I like to organize my components in separate projects and files within my organization. I have made separate projects for each application we design, as well as one for our pattern library which is where most of my reusable components live. I also have separate "Work in progress" projects so that the devs on my team know when the paint has dried and don't use half-baked mockups.

    My team projects

    The components automatically show up organized by project name > file name > component name within my team library.

    Team component library

    It's really useful for components that will be reused time and time again to be kept in one, easy to navigate repository. Over time, if you don't make them easy to find, you might end up accidentally designing some of them all over again (Especially true on larger teams).

    I also use these files as documentation for the front-end developers to reference when they're implementing these components (They might also benefit from a focus on making components more reusable)

    An example from our pattern library

    I switched to Figma during 2017 in anticipation of growing my team, and after a period of frustration with the options for shared symbol libraries in Sketch. I've been blown away by how well-conceived Figma's components are compared to Sketch's symbols and I highly recommend Figma for that reason and others.

    • Darren Hoyt, 2 hours ago

      Interesting - thanks for the screenshots, I like seeing others have organized their systems. I think I'm using it pretty differently than how you have it set up, but I like that Figma is flexible in that way. Right now I'm the sole designer at a new startup (product in beta) so I haven't had to focus on scale quite as much yet.

      Right now, I'm just considering the whole product a Project and within that I'm trying to divide everything into files. So far I'm getting by with this (product shots obscured)...

      Example

      ...where Web and Mobile and separate files and everything else is an asset published globally to the Team Library.

  • Gavin AnthonyGavin Anthony, 5 hours ago

    I've used Figma for some small projects, and while I haven't used team components, I believe they work somewhat similarly to Sketch libraries.

    So, speaking for my experience with Sketch and building out libraries, I think it's much more effective to have all globally used components stored in one central spot. Especially with how Figma handles inline editing (similar to Sketch years ago). This also makes it much more clear for designers that are constantly inserting symbols/components.

    For components only used in a single project, you could probably get away with putting them in another page to keep them separated. Just be aware if it's used anywhere else. Keeping it in one central spot creates consistency and makes it easier to update.

  • Greg Parker, 2 minutes ago

    I like to keep them all in one place and then separate the types of components into different art boards (typography, forms, etc.)

  • Razlan HanafiahRazlan Hanafiah, 4 minutes ago

    (b) at first, then when it gets too messy I'll (d)

  • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 26 minutes ago

    Figma doesn't have a clear single place for shared symbols to go? That's worrisome for my plans to potentially switch my team to them from Sketch.

    • Darren Hoyt, 2 minutes ago

      Shared components can be placed in a Team Library (paid tier) and shared globally across files. This is good for stuff like color and type. But for stuff like mobile UI elements, it's not really necessary since they're really only relevant to the file where your mobile designs live.

  • David Holman, 21 minutes ago

    Great question. I tried Figma for another project recently and this was still a stumbling point for me (among other things). I did really like the edit-in-place aspect, though. I miss that in the current version of Sketch's symbols.

    My Sketch symbols have gotten so complicated now (cringes) that having a central place to see them side by side is really useful. That and Runner's handy insert feature.

