Where do you store your components in Figma?

I've been using Figma for the last month and really liking it. I'm still getting used to Figma's use of Components vs. Sketch's use of Symbols.

My question is: when you create a new component, do you typically—

a) Leave it where it is

b) Duplicate it and drag it away from your frames/artboards to keep everything separate

c) Right-click and "Send to [page called Components]"

d) Cut and paste into a separate Figma file called "Components" so it can be accessed via Team Library

Basically I'm wondering if you prefer to have components all in one place or if you leave the master components in the same place you created them.

I ask because I'm in the process of creating a design system (basically separate files like Typography, Color, etc) for our product and trying to determine which components need to only be file-specific and which should be globally accessed across files. And when you need an instance, which is the most efficient way to grab it. I find myself kind of missing the simplicity of Sketch's "Insert Symbol" dropdown. Any feedback would be great.