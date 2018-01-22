My First Open Source Javascript Game! (taptaptap.click)
5 hours ago from Mahdi Al-Farra, Design Lead @ CollegeVine
Congratulations for shipping the game!
Huge thanks to you Juan for helping me out pick some of the sounds
Awesome Game, very addictive lol : Final Score 7658 Level 19
Haha glad you've enjoyed it Tyler :)
