Screenpeek - Paste URL, Create Mockup (screenpeek.io)
7 hours ago from Fabian Burghardt, Berlin
7 hours ago from Fabian Burghardt, Berlin
If you want a URL of a live site within a mockup try http://thwock.com/
here it is in action https://tinyurl.com/ydfj8p6h (sry the URLs are ugly)
FYI, you can take full-page / viewport sized screenshots with Chrome Dev Tools: https://developers.google.com/web/updates/2017/04/devtools-release-notes#screenshots
Dev Tools also comes with a bunch of presets for common viewports and you can add your own custom ones too.
This just gives me a screenshot LOL, I thought it would be more. For people who wants an editable mockup, checkout https://huu.la
A screenshot placed in a mockup. ;)
Check the badge pls!
Closed it after 1 minute of random loading messages. :/
Sorry, there were hundreds of people generating screenshots at the same time. We scaled our servers up and now a screenshot takes around 6-7 seconds. Sorry for the inconvenience!
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now