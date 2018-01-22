1 comment
Maurice Cherry, 1 day ago
Regine Gilbert is such a positive presence in our Slack community, so when we finally met at last year's Black in Design Conference, I knew I had to have her on the show. As a UX design consultant, Regine uses her skills of observation and exploration to help make the world a more accessible place.
We talked about how Regine transitioned into UX from the world of fashion design, the advice that's stuck with her the most over the years, and she shared how more designers can become aware of using accessibility in their work. We definitely need more people like Regine in the design world, and I'm so glad that she's part of our community!
