How do you handle this?

I am a novice designer in a small software/app development company. My team uses Adobe XD for interactive prototyping, and after we created a version of the prototype, the sharing link will be sent to the client for the client and his/her teammates/testers/potential users to give feedbacks.

I've ran into the following kind of situation for quite a lot of times. Suppose that there is a P2P transaction app which allows users to send/ask for money to/from others; use cases would be splitting expenses and etc. For both SEND MONEY TO and ASK FOR MONEY FROM function, the users can select people that are already users of this app, or aren't users of this app yet. For the latter, the user will have to input the person's phone number, and the system will tell the user that this person you are trying to send money to/ask money from is not a user yet, then a built-in Share modal will show up and the user should select a method through with the invitation link to the app is sent. In a word, both SEND MONEY TO and ASK FOR MONEY FROM function supports creating transactions between existing users AND non-users, making altogether 4 different user flows.

The time we have for creating the prototype is quite limited, so what we did was we demonstrated only two out of the 4 different user flows: for SEND MONEY TO, we showed the user flow of "designate amount - select a contact (who is already a user of this app) - add some notes - send money" while for ASK FOR MONEY FROM we showed "designate amount - input phone number and selects the user who is not yet a user of this app - select a method from the Share window - request sent".

Feedbacks from testers were incredibly bad - a lot of them were complaining that the Share window is very confusing, they didn't understand why they have to use the Share function to send requests to others and so on.

My question is that, for this kind of situation, should I create every screen that should be there in the prototype in order to provide full interactivity and make testers less confused(which means I have to work overtime to deliver on time)? If not, what would you suggest that I do?

A big Thank You to everyone of you who shares his/her idea.