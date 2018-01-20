Color Fonts in Photopea

Hi guys, my name is Ivan and I am making "the best free image editor in the world" Photopea :) It opens Sketch, PSD, and converts Sketch to PSD. I wrote about it here in the past.

I add new features every week or two. Yesterday, I added the support for Color fonts (or try it HERE). So if you ever receive the PSD with color fonts and don't have the latest Photoshop CC 2017, you can use Photopea :)

Do you have any suggestions for new features, which you miss in other programs?