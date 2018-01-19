Show DN: I'm writing a new design pattern library (proximityschool.com)
5 hours ago from Jarrod Drysdale, Independent designer
Yesterday I launched a new design pattern library. A lot of the best online libraries haven't been updated in a while or have closed. I've been teaching a design course, and didn't have a great place to point my students, so I decided to start my own.
The new library will include both UI & visual design approaches. I think having one place to find all kinds of ideas to use in a new design would be useful. And really, what we call design trends are just visual design patterns. So I want this to be a reference for both visual and UI work. (I wrote an obligatory Medium article about that here.)
Would love to hear what you think of the first 2 patterns. #3 ships on Tuesday.
Love it!
