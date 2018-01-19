2 comments

  Jarrod Drysdale

    Yesterday I launched a new design pattern library. A lot of the best online libraries haven't been updated in a while or have closed. I've been teaching a design course, and didn't have a great place to point my students, so I decided to start my own.

    The new library will include both UI & visual design approaches. I think having one place to find all kinds of ideas to use in a new design would be useful. And really, what we call design trends are just visual design patterns. So I want this to be a reference for both visual and UI work. (I wrote an obligatory Medium article about that here.)

    Would love to hear what you think of the first 2 patterns. #3 ships on Tuesday.

    1 point