Redesigned Mac and iOS App Store Web Preview
5 hours ago from Ozgur Ozer, Software developer
I wish you could install apps from the browser to your iPhone, that's a neat little feature on Android.
Wow, I took the old design so for granted it was almost invisible to me since I basically skipped it as it opened iTunes.
