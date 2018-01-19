Would you give me feedback on my personal site? (take 2) (alexprice.co)
6 hours ago from Alex Price, Design from Figma ➔ Fusion 360
6 hours ago from Alex Price, Design from Figma ➔ Fusion 360
Love the look of your site. It's not a unique aesthetic, but it is a good one, and you've executed it nicely.
There are three comments I'd like to pass along:
1) When your site loads, I see a quick flash with a large twitter icon and a white background. Take a look: https://www.dropbox.com/s/rl9zbdgjbfw1mlr/alexprice.co.mov?dl=0
You can check out what browser I'm using, if that helps you troubleshoot this: [whatsmybrowser.org/b/R8LQ3F8](whatsmybrowser.org/b/R8LQ3F8)
2) I enjoy the creative look of the blue vertical photo of you in your footer. However, the similarly skinny photos paired with your projects feel more like looking through a narrow window and not being able to tell what's on the other side.
3) After scrolling to the bottom of a project, I found myself looking for a "Back to projects" or "Next project" type of navigation.
Thanks! I think you're right though—needs some visual sugar.
1) You're totally right! The video was super helpful. I just deployed what I think is a fix for that now. Great catch.
2) Hmm... maybe this is a good thing (encourages clickthrough?). I'll play with some variations of this, see if I can make it feel less cramped.
3) Yeah, I've definitely gotten this feedback a couple times now. Makes total sense. I'm writing this now, going to deploy later today. Here's what it'll look like on mobile, and desktop, with some hover effects...
Thanks for your feedback!
1) Great, glad that was helpful!
2) Yeah, this could go either way. It does feel a bit cramped compared to the overall design.
3) I like the -> arrow on the end of the title. I think you should use that and remove "Read about it". Little surprised you're putting this below the "Let's talk" section. Seems like your splitting your footer rather than putting the next projects section on top of your footer. Either way, that will be a helpful improvement.
The font weight feels way too heavy. Looks like the font you're using only has one weight available.
Agree with Andrew
I'm using Istok Web Regular. I'm worried that going with a lighter option will diminish readability, especially at smaller sizes. Maybe I can play around with letter spacing, or find another typeface. Thanks for your feedback!
Hey Alex! Good job! A few pieces of constructive criticism:
-The site doesn't load right on Mac, FF Quantum. I just see a black screen and when I scroll down I see the Let's Talk section and image.
-I like your use of black + colors—maybe use a solid color instead of transparency so the "weight" of the color more closely matches the black.
-I like the transitions and hover effects.
-Consider putting your avatar in a circle. The contrast will complement the other rectangles on the page.
-There's a 20 px or so white line under the 4 projects. Is that an intended design element? It looks like a broken scroll bar. Consider removing.
-Need a way to get back to the home page without using browser back arrows
-The intro "I'm Alex…"is very pedestrian. "Maybe see what else you can come up with that grabs people's attention. All the words on a website are important.
I also agree with what Brandon Zell said.
Hey, thanks!
Appreciate the feedback!
Regarding transparency I'm talking about the top colored section on the project-specific pages. That top section needs some more design attention. The use of color combined with the image doesn't feel right yet.
Gotcha! I'll experiment with some other options in Figma. Thank you!
Simple all the way from the display of your projects to the copy. Aside from what's been said here, the only feedback I have is that your favicon is super pixelated. Not a huge deal but it just stuck out with all the other tabs I had open.
It totally is, great catch. Now to figure out why...
I posted about a month ago asking for some feedback on the site I put together then ([you can find it here](2017.alexprice.co)). Y'all gave me some great criticism, much of it focused on the fact that I wasn't hosting any case studies or examples of my work on the site.
So I went back, and did exactly that! I wrote some case studies, gathered photos, and rebuilt the site. It's still reasonably quick, thanks to some great server-rendered code-split magic from next.js, and dynamic image loading (try loading the site on a slow network in an incognito tab).
I'd love to hear what you think—whether the articles are a better direction, if they're too long, or if the whole "cards to articles" approach feels too derivative.
Thanks for reading! ✌️
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now