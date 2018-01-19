2 comments

  • Mark O'NeillMark O'Neill, 7 hours ago

    I have just about finished a website for my freelance business. There is still some optimisation and SEO stuff to do but it looks and functions as it should now (hopefully).

    I currently freelance for a couple of agencies and am looking at trying to find some more so the website is very much aimed at them.

    Ideally I would like some more projects on there but I am limited as I can't claim most of the work I do publicly. I have just tried to use it to show off skills more than anything. Let me know what you think, if you spot any errors etc.

    Thanks, Mark

    • Andrew DeWittAndrew DeWitt, 11 minutes ago

      Visually-striking back to front, I'm taking notes for my eventual redesign.

      Considering your obvious talent, I think the copy above your home page "get in touch" button could be strengthened. Writing the call to action in problem->solution format would be a good place to start: "Need a proven designer-developer to get your project to the finish line on time? Drop me a line, I can help." You know specifically what your clients are struggling with and how your skill-set solves their problems/makes them money. Put it in those terms. All this applies to your contact page as well.

      Looking forward to more from you!

