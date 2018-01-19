CityWood - Minimal 3D Wooden Maps (kickstarter.com)
9 hours ago from Hubert Roguski
Hi My name is Hubert and I am the founder of the CityWood. We just lunched our Kickstarter campaign and we got 100% in less then 11 hours! Excited! Now I want to show it to Designernews and I look forward to all your feedback. Thanks.
Thanks for sharing. You have great minimal style.
This is really neat! I hope to get one in the future when you offer Minneapolis & especially if you offer a large, wide version.
That is really cool!
I want it now! Do you make small towns as well?
