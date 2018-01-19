5 comments

  • Hubert RoguskiHubert Roguski, 7 hours ago

    Hi My name is Hubert and I am the founder of the CityWood. We just lunched our Kickstarter campaign and we got 100% in less then 11 hours! Excited! Now I want to show it to Designernews and I look forward to all your feedback. Thanks.

    3 points
    • Bubu San, 6 hours ago

      Thanks for sharing. You have great minimal style.

      3 points
    • Timothy Turner, 2 hours ago

      This is really neat! I hope to get one in the future when you offer Minneapolis & especially if you offer a large, wide version.

      2 points
  • Justyna Balbina, 4 hours ago

    That is really cool!

    3 points
  • Bombilla Mac, 15 minutes ago

    I want it now! Do you make small towns as well?

    1 point