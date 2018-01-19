10 comments

  • Katerina Limpitsouni, 8 hours ago

    

    show unDraw posted here and thought it's time! Hope you'll like it and I'm looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback!!!

    Most of our work gets rejected or becomes a Dribbble post despite the fact that it could be useful to others. That's the reason that I created unDraw. There are a few features to make it more useful such as the main color change and the svg/png type selection but otherwise it's pretty straightforward. MIT licensed illustrations for your designs and projects! Hope you'll find it helpful and let me know if you have any questions!

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 1 hour ago

    This is amazing. Thanks for sharing :)

  • Taylor PalmerTaylor Palmer, 28 minutes ago

    Love this idea. Will you allow other designers to submit work, or will you be curating it all yourself? You could probably even ask designers on Dribbble if you could host their SVGs.

    • Katerina Limpitsouni, 4 minutes ago

      Thank you Taylor! For now, I will keep creating the illustrations myself since it would be difficult to ensure a uniform style, even with strict guidelines. But we keep looking for ways to allow submissions and hopefully we'll come up with something!

  • Julian H, 10 minutes ago

    Awesome thing with the colour picker!

