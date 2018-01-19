unDraw - MIT licensed illustrations (undraw.co)
Hi guys,
Long time reader of DN but too shy to participate or share. Anyway, show unDraw posted here and thought it's time! Hope you'll like it and I'm looking forward to hearing your thoughts and feedback!!!
Most of our work gets rejected or becomes a Dribbble post despite the fact that it could be useful to others. That's the reason that I created unDraw. There are a few features to make it more useful such as the main color change and the svg/png type selection but otherwise it's pretty straightforward. MIT licensed illustrations for your designs and projects! Hope you'll find it helpful and let me know if you have any questions!
I think its awesome! Thanks for your hard work! Looking for more illustrations & styles.
Working on it!!! Haha... I am really glad you liked it and thank you for sharing it on DN!!!
Thanks for sharing! Will come in handy.
This is amazing. Thanks for sharing :)
Thank you Pablo!!!! Loved the doodle yoga too!!! Namaste!! :-)
Love this idea. Will you allow other designers to submit work, or will you be curating it all yourself? You could probably even ask designers on Dribbble if you could host their SVGs.
Thank you Taylor! For now, I will keep creating the illustrations myself since it would be difficult to ensure a uniform style, even with strict guidelines. But we keep looking for ways to allow submissions and hopefully we'll come up with something!
Awesome thing with the colour picker!
Thanks!!! Glad you liked it!!!
