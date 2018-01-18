Colorwise.io - The wise choice of colors

Link here: https://colorwise.io

Me and my friends decided it was fun to build this color inspiration site. The goal is to help when you're starting a new project and are thinking about what colors to use or even for competitors color analysis.

It's based on Product Hunt most upvoted products (so the products are trending and fresh) and you can search by category of products. ex: healthcare, funny, transportation, etc

We are looking for your feedback if this tool could be useful.