Colorwise.io - The wise choice of colors

Link here: https://colorwise.io

Me and my friends decided it was fun to build this color inspiration site. The goal is to help when you're starting a new project and are thinking about what colors to use or even for competitors color analysis.

It's based on Product Hunt most upvoted products (so the products are trending and fresh) and you can search by category of products. ex: healthcare, funny, transportation, etc

We are looking for your feedback if this tool could be useful.

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 2 hours ago

    This is dope! Gonna try to use it on a project :)

    • André Moniz, 2 hours ago

      Thanks Pablo :) Great to hear your feedback and hope this is useful.

      Do you see any utility on having a plugin or somehow integrated colorwise with sketch? If you use it on a project please let us know

  • Matt CastilloMatt Castillo, 9 minutes ago

    This is so neat! I think it'd be cool to have some sort capabilities based on time, like "Last month" "Last 6 months" "2017" etc.

    Also, I appreciate you making the color palettes front and center, however, I don't like having to hover to view the name of each product. Maybe have the name always under each scheme? With more info potentially?

    Nevertheless, great work!

  • Kostas Vega, 11 minutes ago

    Cool idea indeed @André, have you considered having an API to allow third party services to hook your palettes?

    • André Moniz, a minute ago

      Hi Kostas, thanks for the feedback. An API could be an easy thing to create. What type of integrations were you thinking?

  • Mike Kingsborough, 1 hour ago

    @André Moniz Thanks for this. Have you considered a way to surface only colours that pass contrast accessibility? It's so important for the user and often is overlooked. Many tools and practices introduce pretty bad habits and it needs to stop. In 2018—whether your organization is in the public or private sector—new laws have been passed to address people with disabilities and it will affect those who create experiences that aren't usable.

