Nintendo Labo (labo.nintendo.com)
6 hours ago from Kirk Castro, Co-Founder at Shepherd Software Inc.
After watching the trailer, I was blown away at the creativity behind Nintendo's new concept. It's really cool to see how Switch has taken gaming to a new place. I can foresee people designing their own prototypes for a more immersive AR/VR experience. Any other thoughts?
it's like something out of Canes Arcade.
