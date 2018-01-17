Show DN your 404
6 hours ago from Alejandro Dorantes, design @ messinmotion.com
Looking for cute og 404 pages to stalk on for use on future uncredited labor or just for fun really
This isn't my website, but I did build it for a client. Super secret hidden basketball game, check it:
Awesome work! I wish it had a score board or something to indicate how many buckets i've drained.
Yeah, always thought I would go back and add scoring... but you know how things go.
Imagine clicking a link and ending up on one of these 404 pages where you have to do mental work for 15 seconds just to figure out whether you've even arrived on the right page or not.
Had some fun with this one https://gavinanthony.com/404
i think its pretty fun http://graphitegtc.com/404
One of our devs put this together: https://www.bluebeam.com/404
Make sure to have sound on:
Keeping it minimal: https://rachit91.github.io/404
Simple but silly. http://www.purple.pm/404
I know it's poop...the whole site....it's one of the many items my team is working on.
Keep refreshing
Obey the Cat!
Too bad this blog never really got used, but it was a good learning experience converting a bootstrap design to a wordpress template. http://welcomehomemusic.net/showDNmy404
ooh! Something I can answer.
This is ages old but on my personal site the 404 gives you a random quote from a Wes Anderson movie. (refresh a few times to see them all)
