Gridbox - a website/interface builder for Bootstrap and Foundation (gridbox.io)
11 hours ago from Ryan Bibb, UI/UX Designer at Stickee
reminds me a lot of Blocsapp....so...what (if anything) is the difference? already have blocsapp... what is special or different about this app?
Why is this free?
I'm not sure. Probably sell all the datas.
Hi, I am Ramakrishna Anand, Founder -Gridbox.
Everything that is currently in Gridbox is free. We're planning to introduce pricing plans soon.We simply have too much to do to deliver ongoing value to you and your colleagues that we can not be distracted by pricing and revenue right now.
All we ask in return at this point:
1) To please share it with your colleagues, friends and family 2) Give us feedback so we can learn as much as possible 3) Give us a good review if you like it
Thanks!
