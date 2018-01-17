4 comments

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 3 hours ago

    reminds me a lot of Blocsapp....so...what (if anything) is the difference? already have blocsapp... what is special or different about this app?

  • GrumpyUX Man, 7 hours ago

    Why is this free?

    • Ryan Bibb, 7 hours ago

      I'm not sure. Probably sell all the datas.

    • Ramakrishna Anand, 3 hours ago

      Hi, I am Ramakrishna Anand, Founder -Gridbox.

      Everything that is currently in Gridbox is free. We're planning to introduce pricing plans soon.We simply have too much to do to deliver ongoing value to you and your colleagues that we can not be distracted by pricing and revenue right now.

      All we ask in return at this point:

      1) To please share it with your colleagues, friends and family 2) Give us feedback so we can learn as much as possible 3) Give us a good review if you like it

      Thanks!

