Doing research for a Dapp project (crypto), what are your fav examples of good experiences, interactions or interfaces?
21 hours ago from Kris Burger, Design Lead, Early-Stage Crypto
Hey everyone, I'm doing competitive research on landing pages, dashboards, onboarding flows, account verification flows, dashboards, etc. for Dapps. What are your examples of good experiences, interactions or interfaces?
We're v high level here so I'm looking for examples of all experiences, interactions and interfaces — big or small.
Don't know what a Dapp is? https://www.google.ca/search?safe=off&ei=v31eWumpIMeV0gKXqJy4DQ&q=what+is+a+dapp&oq=what+is+a+dapp
