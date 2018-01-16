Design+Code iOS app released! (itunes.apple.com)
13 hours ago from Daniel Nisttahuz
13 hours ago from Daniel Nisttahuz
Beautiful app =D I like the designs and animations, simply great !!!
Awesome. I've been reading/watching these courses online, but my progress didn't sync with the app. Just spent a few minutes scrolling all the way down every chapter in order to fill up my rings. Did I miss something?
Hi Manny, we haven't implemented the progress on the Website yet, but we're planning to. Right now, it will sync across all your iOS devices (iPhones and iPads). Thanks for the feedback!
Is it just me? The pricing plans seem pretty confusing to me. It took me quite a while to understand that "$9/month for 6 months" is actually cheaper than "$12/month for 1 month". :) @Meng To
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now