Public Announcement: Beware of Figma's limitations. SOLVED

I recently switched my workflow over to Figma to work on an e-commerce website. I want to warn anyone that is taking a leap from Sketch to Figma to be wary of its limitations. I am working on the large screens for the e-commerce platform and I am using components to build repeated elements within the design. Come to find out that using instances of those components makes your file huge and you start to hit the memory limit in the browser. This is the error message I am receiving while working on the file.

"You're about to run out of memory! This file is getting pretty big and could run out of memory soon! Please save your work and contact Figma support for more details."

I have discussed this with the Figma team and I cannot get a straight answer as to why this is happening. I recently broke up the files into their own individual files but I am still having performance issues. One of the files only has 14 large screens with no images but it is still choking.

I tested Figma to an extent before switching over from Sketch with no issues but now I am up a creek without a paddle.

Has anyone else experienced these issues with Figma? Are there any solutions on how to remedy the memory usage and files size? I could remove all the instances of the components to make the files smaller but that totally defeats the purpose. Any advice or help from Figma users would be highly appreciated.