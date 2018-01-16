This is the screen that set off the ballistic missile alert on Saturday in Hawaii (twitter.com)
2 hours ago from Alexander Obenauer, CEO at Mindsense
2 hours ago from Alexander Obenauer, CEO at Mindsense
People keep blaming this on bad design, but I sincerely doubt a designer was anywhere near the project. Government contracts go to the lowest bidder and, among those crowds, designers are seen as a needless expense.
What we're seeing is a database vomiting onto a screen without a single thought given to the UI. In the second tweet this becomes apparent because their solution "to prevent further mistakes" was to add a false alarm link.
