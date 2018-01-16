2 comments

  • Jesse C.Jesse C., 1 minute ago

    The copywrite seems kind of pandering and over-the-top, and made me cringe ("Starting winning at life again"). Seems to be apart of 1 of the Silicon Valley trends for startups or so to be like this.

    0 points
  • Zach Van NessZach Van Ness, 5 hours ago

    Hey DN!

    We posted on DN about a month ago and based on some feedback we pushed a bunch of updates:

    • It’s now completely free :)
    • Multi-calendar support
    • Realtime slot scanning availability to avoid any overlaps
    • You can now set custom titles and locations for each meeting
    • The dragging and dropping gestures has been significantly improved to be much smoother

    You can try a demo here without signing up or login in: https://buttercal.com/demo

    -Zach

    0 points