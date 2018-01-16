Buttercal 2.0 - The fastest way to schedule 1-1 meetings (buttercal.com)
6 hours ago from Zach Van Ness, Inventor, Designer
The copywrite seems kind of pandering and over-the-top, and made me cringe ("Starting winning at life again"). Seems to be apart of 1 of the Silicon Valley trends for startups or so to be like this.
Hey DN!
We posted on DN about a month ago and based on some feedback we pushed a bunch of updates:
You can try a demo here without signing up or login in: https://buttercal.com/demo
-Zach
