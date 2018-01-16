The Guardian new design (theguardian.com)
7 hours ago from Ryan Bibb, UI/UX Designer at Stickee
7 hours ago from Ryan Bibb, UI/UX Designer at Stickee
Typography. Looks totally compressed and not optimized, which is sad because it is a newspaper/magazine who should take care of fonts. How did the redesign? Also nowdays you can reduce the dividing lines. I think the client said we need 1.000 articles above the fold, we don't care about typography...
Guardian Design were the in-house team that redesigned the site.
I just feel like I don't know where to look! Sooo much text all close together. Could have easily been broken up with imagery. The 4 horizontal dividers they place about the place doesn't help with how crammed it all looks either.
That nearly 300px high advert right at the top is a total turn-off as well. The header even goes behind it when you scroll. Nice.
The overall "personality" of the site feels almost too friendly to me. This is the journalism site that broke many of NSA Snowden revelations, the Panama Papers and more. The commanding feel of the previous look is gone.
And more importantly, yes, that “Guardian Text Egyptian Web” font is much too difficult to read. They're very sparsely using a sans font that would help with readability/contrast if used more frequently.
Never thought the "cells" with the light grey background looked well designed to me, but it seems they have survived this round anyway. I'm also fascinated that the "stacked-paper" lines were approved despite the attempt for more information density.
the 4-line horizontal divider feels off.
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now