Laws of UX (lawsofux.com)
5 hours ago from Jon Yablonski, Senior Design Lead at Vectorform
Damn, this is sick! Well done Jon. This with Coglode.com are super valuable resources.
One critique:
As a user, I want to know how many Laws there are (without clicking on the menu) so I can decide wether to invest the time to read now or bookmark for later.
As a user, I'd like to see a progress component (bar/numeral/percentage) so I don't proactively exhaust my patience.
One request:
More Laws!
Great suggestion Josh! Re: more laws — I'll have a few more up there soon ;)
