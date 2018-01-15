Laws of UX (lawsofux.com)

5 hours ago from , Senior Design Lead at Vectorform

2 comments

  • Josh Rio, 2 hours ago

    Damn, this is sick! Well done Jon. This with Coglode.com are super valuable resources.

    One critique:

    As a user, I want to know how many Laws there are (without clicking on the menu) so I can decide wether to invest the time to read now or bookmark for later.

    As a user, I'd like to see a progress component (bar/numeral/percentage) so I don't proactively exhaust my patience.

    One request:

    More Laws!

    1 point