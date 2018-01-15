Who are the most disruptive designers/teams today?
20 hours ago from João Ferreira, Designer at Subvisual
Whose work has inspired or excited you recently? Would love to know those people and maybe get them in a conference :)
20 hours ago from João Ferreira, Designer at Subvisual
I'll nominate Martin Schubert. He's a VR designer at Leap Motion. He's been tweeting out interaction design experiments for hand-based input within VR. Some really awesome stuff. We both spoke at a VR design conference recently and it was so interesting how much on a different level the designers at Leap Motion are thinking. Designing for hand-input is certainly a big bet, and it may not pay off, but it's fascinating and inspiring to me! https://twitter.com/MrSchubert
Check out Finger Food Studios - we're pretty awesome ;)
