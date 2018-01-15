ET-Jekyll: A minimal Jekyll theme inspired by Tufte CSS
7 hours ago from Bradley Taunt, Product Designer
I've open sourced the Jekyll theme I use for my personal website, which is inspired by the original Tufte CSS and Edward Tufte's books / handout design work.
Feel free to use this however you'd like or contribute if you see any issues or areas that could be improved!
