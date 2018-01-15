ET-Jekyll: A minimal Jekyll theme inspired by Tufte CSS

Product Designer

I've open sourced the Jekyll theme I use for my personal website, which is inspired by the original Tufte CSS and Edward Tufte's books / handout design work.

Theme files on Github

Live version in the wild

Feel free to use this however you'd like or contribute if you see any issues or areas that could be improved!

1 comment

  GrumpyUX Man

    Oh, what a timing!

    Thank you for this, I was looking for a minimal personal Jekyll theme and thought I'll make my own but... this... is.... just great!

    2 points