3 comments
Matthew Blode, 2 hours ago
Awesome work! I have used this CSS library to make a CodePen that imitates the functionality of the Instagram app:
V. M, 1 minute ago
Good job Matt. Loved the URL option to visualize own images. Very impressive!!
V. M, 13 minutes ago
Side note - looks like your twitter account is suspended.. :(
