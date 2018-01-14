2018: What are the alternatives to After Effects for Interaction Design?

I've gotten really familiar with After Effects for creating animations and UI interactions. Like all of Adobe's software, it's really powerful and hard to replace. However, like all of Adobe's software, I would really like to find a viable replacement for it. Mostly because I don't feel like I am making the most of my $80/mo. subscription.

Looking for other alternatives, I find this shortlist: - Motion (Apple) - Framer - Origami (Facebook) - Form (Google)

I'm seeing two types of applications: 1. 3D Compositing software designed for making movies, but can also do 2D vector graphics 2. UI Prototyping tool designed to generate clickable prototypes but not intended for general animation

I'm not really seeing any tools that give you the same control over an object's properties with keyframe easing functions. The kind of control you would need for creating splash screen animations doesn't seem to exist outside of Adobe's ecosystem.

Is there really no other software that takes the same approach to animation as After Effects does?