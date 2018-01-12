How do YOU save and organize YOUR links to websites, articles, resources, tools, etc.?

Over the years, I've been bookmarking articles, links, resources, etc., and organizing them in folders in Chrome (or as bookmarks in Medium). I like it because even though they're different types of media, all the links are in the same place, organized by subject... But It's getting to be a lot.

How do YOU save (or bookmark) and organize (with other software, folders, categories, tags, etc.) YOUR links to websites, articles, resources, tools, etc.?

Looking to be even more efficient and organized for 2018. Maybe you do too.