I built this app for freelancers, it's free!

Manta is a flexible invoicing desktop app with beautiful & customizable templates.

It's geared toward freelancers such as designers, developers, photographers, copywriters ... or anyone who needs to make invoices in general. The main purpose of this app is to help freelancers to quickly create professional looking invoices.

Here are a few examples:

Manta supports all 3 major platforms Mac/Windows/Linux and is freely available on GitHub at https://github.com/hql287/Manta.

The main reason that I open sourced Manta is that I want to give back to the community that taught me so much. And after went public for almost a month, it has received a lot of positive feedback and I really hope this post in can bring Manta to even more people so they can save time and impress their clients