I built this app for freelancers, it's free!

Manta is a flexible invoicing desktop app with beautiful & customizable templates.

It's geared toward freelancers such as designers, developers, photographers, copywriters ... or anyone who needs to make invoices in general. The main purpose of this app is to help freelancers to quickly create professional looking invoices.

Here are a few examples:

Sample Invoice 1

Sample Invoice 2

Invoice Form

Manta supports all 3 major platforms Mac/Windows/Linux and is freely available on GitHub at https://github.com/hql287/Manta.

The main reason that I open sourced Manta is that I want to give back to the community that taught me so much. And after went public for almost a month, it has received a lot of positive feedback and I really hope this post in can bring Manta to even more people so they can save time and impress their clients

  • Jan ZhengJan Zheng, 6 hours ago

    looks super slick!!

  • Ronnie NielsenRonnie Nielsen, 2 hours ago

    I love the simplicity. I'd pay 8 bucks for this. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

    • Hung LeHung Le, 1 minute ago

      Thanks, Ronnie. That's very generous of you! You're welcome to make a donation though ;)

    • Hung LeHung Le, a minute ago

      How was your experience with Manta? Would love to know more about this. Thanks!

  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 4 hours ago

    Sweet!

    • Hung LeHung Le, 2 minutes ago

      Thanks, Alex. Have you tried the app? Would love to know what was your experience! :)

  • Bruno BarrosBruno Barros, 3 hours ago

    Noob question: how do I run it?

  • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 3 hours ago

    What are the system requirements for this? It doesn't work under OS X 10.9.5.

    (Yes, I know that's old but I have my reasons. ;)

    • Hung LeHung Le, 2 hours ago

      Hey Ken, sorry for the inconvenience. The app is built on top of Electron (with its newest release) so it should support macOS 10.9 and later. More information here https://electronjs.org/docs/tutorial/supported-platforms

    • Hung LeHung Le, 2 hours ago

      Can you provide some screenshots of the issue that you have? I'll look into it.

      • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 2 hours ago

        Sure, but I'm afraid there isn't much to see. All I get is a blank main window, and none of the menus work.

        Image title

        • Hung LeHung Le, 2 hours ago

          Thanks for the quick reply. Will look into this asap.

          A few questions:

          • Did you download the v1.1.0 (new version) or v1.0.0 (the old version)?
          • Did you move the app to the Application folder?
          • Are you familiar with git and the command line interface? I can show you how to build the app directly on your machine.
          • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), 2 hours ago

            I downloaded version 1.1. Yes, it was moved to the Applications folder. I am not familiar with the command line.

            Also something else to note, as I just tried to install it again:

            1. I download the .dmg archive.
            2. I expand it.
            3. The window appears to copy the app to the Applications folder.
            4. On the desktop is another copy of the app just sitting there loose, which I then must manually trash.
            • Hung LeHung Le, 8 minutes ago

              I think I know why it happened to you. Will send out a new update to fix this today.

              Thank you for your feedback

              Did you mean when you drag "Manta" to the Application folder, it will also copy to your desktop?

              • Ken M (No, not that one)Ken M (No, not that one), a minute ago

                No, I mean there's a copy of the app on the desktop right AFTER I extract the .dmg but BEFORE I copy it to the applications folder. So at that point I have:

                1. The .dmg archive.
                2. A copy of the app on the desktop.
                3. A window containing another copy of the app, ready to drag into an alias of the applications folder.

                I'm unable to do a screen shot at the moment as I'm away from my desktop machine.

                Thanks for looking into this!

