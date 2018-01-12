How is Invision Studio?
12 hours ago from Jan Semler, CEO of Notion Lab
It seems that the first batch of the invites are out. Just want to know how it is? Still waiting for my invite.
Kidding aside, I'm curious to hear about performance and any news on Invision V7.
Hesitant to use an Invision product again, but constraint based layout output is the make or break feature for us. Anyone know?
Why?
Based on my scour of twitter, I think they sent out exactly one invite today. And he posted no screenshots or impressions.
Can anyone explain why they are so excited about Studio?
There are two things it seems to do differently/better than Sketch:
But in terms of things I actually need?
Does it understand content flow at all? Can it resize a button or component based on length of text within? Can it wrap content based on screen size?
How does handling multiple designers work? Is there branching or versioning?
It seems like the stuff I care about the most is touched on the least in all design tool marketing.
I think we're in a bit of a golden era for design tool experimentation. It's nice to go from Adobe owning the market, to having a bunch of serious contenders come out of the web/sass market.
Although, I've said this before here, you'll probably need to be 10x better than Sketch to pull me away from it at this point. They release features with a product focus that I REALLY dig. One of the biggest drawbacks of Studio to me is... InVision itself. Its product strategy has been so land-grabby that I'm not sure I could trust the company to expand the product in the focused way Sketch does. Basically, I trust Sketch to think about me more when releasing (release bugs aside).
still waiting for my early access code as well... EXTREMELY excited to get my hands on studio!
I have a feeling part of getting the first release of early access is being quiet about it..
