How is Invision Studio?

12 hours ago from , CEO of Notion Lab

It seems that the first batch of the invites are out. Just want to know how it is? Still waiting for my invite.

8 comments

  • Andrew CiobanasiuAndrew Ciobanasiu, 8 hours ago

    But really

    Kidding aside, I'm curious to hear about performance and any news on Invision V7.

    6 points
  • Todd FTodd F, 2 hours ago

    Hesitant to use an Invision product again, but constraint based layout output is the make or break feature for us. Anyone know?

    2 points
  • Bryan Mortensen, 4 hours ago

    Based on my scour of twitter, I think they sent out exactly one invite today. And he posted no screenshots or impressions.

    1 point
  • Mattan IngramMattan Ingram, 5 hours ago

    Can anyone explain why they are so excited about Studio?

    There are two things it seems to do differently/better than Sketch:

    • Prototyping with relatively complex animations
    • It appears to have the 9-point reference tool that Adobe tools have

    But in terms of things I actually need?

    • Does it understand content flow at all? Can it resize a button or component based on length of text within? Can it wrap content based on screen size?

    • How does handling multiple designers work? Is there branching or versioning?

    It seems like the stuff I care about the most is touched on the least in all design tool marketing.

    1 point
    • Andrew C, 3 hours ago

      I think we're in a bit of a golden era for design tool experimentation. It's nice to go from Adobe owning the market, to having a bunch of serious contenders come out of the web/sass market.

      Although, I've said this before here, you'll probably need to be 10x better than Sketch to pull me away from it at this point. They release features with a product focus that I REALLY dig. One of the biggest drawbacks of Studio to me is... InVision itself. Its product strategy has been so land-grabby that I'm not sure I could trust the company to expand the product in the focused way Sketch does. Basically, I trust Sketch to think about me more when releasing (release bugs aside).

      2 points
  • Josh Sanders, 6 hours ago

    still waiting for my early access code as well... EXTREMELY excited to get my hands on studio!

    1 point
  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, a minute ago

    I have a feeling part of getting the first release of early access is being quiet about it..

    0 points