What’s Up With the Helvetica Font in ‘The Post’? (theringer.com)
12 hours ago from John Park, Creative Director at Arts and Sciences Marketing www.artsandsci.com
That may be giving the designers of The Post too much credit — it feels as likely that they ran out of time and just picked the first font they saw in the drop-down menu.
lol. fuck this person.
i can almost guarantee there are multiple comps/files on some lowly L.A. designer's computer where they tried to use the WaPo blackletter as the title. these posters go through a sausage factory of dickheads in suits and what hits press isn't necessarily what the designer wanted.
poster is good regardless. this article is garbáge.
the use of the stairs reminds me of the poster for the movie Moon.
Also, keep in mind that Washington DC uses Helvetica for the DC Metro.
I think it's also jarring and different enough to distance itself from a poster design that screams "hey look we are a movie about newspapers so let's use a newspaper typeface" — just how the Moon poster isn't a generic "space scifi" poster
What an incredibly lazy article.
Let's say this clearly:
"The Post" is not about a newspaper.
If it was a touching documentary about the founding and details about the Washington Post then maybe the logo font would be appropriate, however; this is not a movie about a newspaper.
This is a movie about civil and personal honesty and making dangerous choices for the betterment of others. The Washington Post and it's office is simply the medium and the setting. To use the logo font would be to try to appropriate the company brand onto something that is NOT about the company. It would be poor design and dishonest. Even worse, it would be hard to read any other content. (Even on the Washington Post website, three fonts are used, Logo font for the logo, Serif for headlines, and sans-serif for body text. Fun Fact, a Helvetica variant is the second body text font option after an embedded font.)
Helvetica was chosen because it is clear and readable and does not take away from the content. That fit the goals of the advertisement. That's it.
ha, I definitely thought was lazy/generic poster design when I saw it. Joked that Hanks and Streep were just photoshopped on top also. Never really considered it a negative slight versus the 'traditional' newspaper-y Post gothic typeface...... more that it was an easy play at 'political drama/serious movie' type messaging
