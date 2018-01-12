Zeroqode will usher us into a codeless future (techcrunch.com)
2 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
2 hours ago from Levon Terteryan, Founder @ Zeroqode
I like how at 0:51 they are using https://hackertyper.net/
Really sums up how these platforms work.
yeah, everyone is making fun of that :)
A lot of people here probably ask the question if you can create polished apps with Bubble (the platform Zeroqode uses). I found a designer who went out and built this: https://qritiq.me. It's a lot trickier than coding by hand because everything is absolutely positioned and all element relationships are WYSIWIG. You can though with some work.
there are quite some examples of polished apps (including zeroqode.com which was also built on Bubble). it might be trickier only until you get the nack of it, then it's much easier.. And if you don't have any coding skills then it's too way easier to learn it. To see some great examples of polished applications we have built check out https://bubblewits.com (that's our development wing) - scroll down to portfolio. Other examples can be found here https://builtwithoutcode.com
Finally some tangible examples of this technology working (and looking nice, too).
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now