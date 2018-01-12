UIJar.com Release Week Stats and Design Updates... (medium.com)
16 hours ago from Oykun Yilmaz, oykun.com & minimalstuff.com
Released https://uijar.com on December 19, 2017. It was something I coded to teach myself Ruby on Rails basics. I released it in its simplest possible form with minimum features, I didn’t really have any expectations, however I was blown away with your support. Now I’m working very hard on V2 to release asap.
Here are some stats from the release week.
