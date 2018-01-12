The Making of Apple’s Emoji (medium.com)
7 hours ago from Leon K, Human
7 hours ago from Leon K, Human
This is the second time one of these interns has tried to attribute most of the original Apple emoji set to themselves. (I'm sure some will remember when Willem Van Lancker did it)
Citations that the team wasn't just like 2 people https://www.quora.com/Who-designed-Apples-emoji/answer/Elle-Wong & https://twitter.com/tiffanyjon/status/647810224611438593
Designer News
Be nice. Or else.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
We're Tiny along with Dribbble, Crew, MetaLab, Flow, Pixel Union, We Work Remotely and more.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Remember: Be nice or else.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now