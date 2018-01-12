Facebook pages can now add you as a follower apparently (imgur.com)
11 hours ago from Samuel Zeller, Freelance Photographer
The title of this post is a bit misleading. The example given here isn't really a stretch, since the audience for the first page is very likely to follow the new page anyway. Is there any evidence at all that any old FB page can just add followers on its own?
David Letterman has a page, he then created a new one for his upcoming Netflix show and Facebook apparently let him make all his previous page fans into fans of the new page. Automatically.
Which is probably not possible for normal pages and users.
