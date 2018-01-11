How and when do you deal with edge cases in your design process?

I am talking about those gnarly edge cases where you realize that your neat solution doesn't apply to some use case and you have to make significant changes to your design. For me, most often, these edge cases come up in design review sessions. I was thinking that pro-actively seeking edge cases early on with the help of other team members, especially engineers, might be a better approach. But I was wondering if there are other approaches that have worked for you.
Keith F, 3 hours ago
My 2 cents. Personally, I try to steer discussion away from edge cases until the happy path scenario is well understood and we have a really strong proposal for it. This is because:
There is momentum at the beginning of a design push. I want to capitalize on that and focus our creative energy towards finding a really solid "happy path" solution. This is the main use case for whatever you're designing, and if it's well-understood in the beginning, an edge case shouldn't necessarily blow it up.
I think that an early hunt for edge cases ends up giving them an outsized influence on the primary workflow. The workflow people will actually use 99% of the time. This can lead to early compromises that disproportionately affect the job to be done by the majority of users most of the time.
Then comes the time to invite discussion of edge cases and find accommodations, having a thick skin. I think detour workflows for edge cases are generally preferable to complicating the primary path... but of course it all depends. :-)
