  • Matt RothenbergMatt Rothenberg, 17 minutes ago

    Nice work, Elliot!

    I find that I get by pretty well with Tachyons' flex helper classes, but this looks like an awesome addition to my grid setup!

  • Sacha GreifSacha Greif, 17 minutes ago

    At this point I think I'm falling out of love with Flexbox, it's just float:left 2.0 for me in terms of "why won't this stupid div do what I want??!!" (with the exception of centering stuff, thankfully that just works fine).

    I haven't really used CSS Grid much yet but I suspect 90% of what people want Flexbox to do is better suited to Grids.

    • Elliot DahlElliot Dahl, 3 minutes ago

      I feel your pain. However, CSS Grid solves larger layout issues but you will still need flexbox for content organization. The solution in this article helps to reduce the cognitive overhead of flexbox. It's incredibly powerful but difficult to remember unless you're using it daily.

