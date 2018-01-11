8 comments

  • Pablo StanleyPablo Stanley, 2 hours ago

    This. Is. Amazing! Can't wait to try it :)

    3 points
  • Kevin Marc, 3 hours ago

    It's a great plugin! And does FontRapid support kerning pairs or ligatures?

    3 points
  • Sacha GreifSacha Greif, 33 minutes ago

    Design and make font*s* directly in Sketch

    It's a shame to ruin your only chance at a first impression with bad grammar. It looks like you put a lot of work into the product, so I think it'd be worth it to hire an editor on Upwork to review your homepage's copy :)

    2 points
  • Weston VierreggerWeston Vierregger, 5 hours ago

    this is pretty cool! for some simple fonts, i think a lot of people could get some milage out of this. it's free, basic, the workflow seems easy to understand and features are kept intentionally bare bones. font tools in general are ripe for democratization IMO, i can definitely see a use case here for e,g, making super quick/dirty icon fonts.

    but man... drawing glyphs in sketch? i wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. the drawing and vector editing tools in sketch make me nauseous. for a slightly better experience, there's a plugin for illustrator that does kinda the same thing ( https://www.fontself.com ) ...

    but i'm gonna be a shill for a moment and just say if you're reading this and you want to make a font, even a basic one that you dont wanna kern or whatever, just go get Glyphs Mini. in fact if you like drawing vectors at all, go get the Glyphs or new Fontlab VI trials... the pen tool in actual font software is dramatically more powerful than anything i've experienced in sketch/adobe/affinity/etc.

    sorry for the tangent i just wanted to share that

    1 point
    • Sebastian GrazSebastian Graz, 1 minute ago

      Yep, couldn't agree more. I don't think it's a good idea to coerce two very different design disciplines into the same software. Sketch lacks super basic typeface design tools. But perhaps for font icons this could work quite well.

      0 points
  • David Braint, 9 minutes ago

    It's cool! Just run with it.

    1 point
  • roll the ball, a minute ago

    This is great websites, I visited some of them but I didn't know that Google offers free games.And this is I play free flash games in this websites. - http://rolltheball.co/ - http://impossiblegame.co/

    0 points