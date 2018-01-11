FontRapid - Design and create fonts directly in Sketch (fontrapid.com)
10 hours ago from William Pek, Designer
This. Is. Amazing! Can't wait to try it :)
It's a great plugin! And does FontRapid support kerning pairs or ligatures?
Design and make font*s* directly in Sketch
It's a shame to ruin your only chance at a first impression with bad grammar. It looks like you put a lot of work into the product, so I think it'd be worth it to hire an editor on Upwork to review your homepage's copy :)
Thank you for pointing the grammar issue.
this is pretty cool! for some simple fonts, i think a lot of people could get some milage out of this. it's free, basic, the workflow seems easy to understand and features are kept intentionally bare bones. font tools in general are ripe for democratization IMO, i can definitely see a use case here for e,g, making super quick/dirty icon fonts.
but man... drawing glyphs in sketch? i wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. the drawing and vector editing tools in sketch make me nauseous. for a slightly better experience, there's a plugin for illustrator that does kinda the same thing ( https://www.fontself.com ) ...
but i'm gonna be a shill for a moment and just say if you're reading this and you want to make a font, even a basic one that you dont wanna kern or whatever, just go get Glyphs Mini. in fact if you like drawing vectors at all, go get the Glyphs or new Fontlab VI trials... the pen tool in actual font software is dramatically more powerful than anything i've experienced in sketch/adobe/affinity/etc.
sorry for the tangent i just wanted to share that
Yep, couldn't agree more. I don't think it's a good idea to coerce two very different design disciplines into the same software. Sketch lacks super basic typeface design tools. But perhaps for font icons this could work quite well.
It's cool! Just run with it.
