Jams On Toast: Delightful music player for album listeners

Hi DN! Let me start off by saying that I am not a designer, but I think that I at least have a decent eye for it. I began learning how to code a little while ago, and recently released my first app – Jams On Toast. I am the only person working on this project, from concept to code. I'd love to get some feedback from you fine folks! And don't worry about putting on kid gloves, I can handle whatever you throw at me.

Jams On Toast is a delightful music player for iOS, handcrafted for those who enjoy listening to albums. It is the only app that lets you rearrange your music in any way you'd like.

Head over to www.jamsontoast.com to grab the app, or check out https://www.producthunt.com/posts/jams-on-toast for a little more context.

Thanks! :)

  • Jesse C.Jesse C., 1 hour ago

    +1. I beta-tested the app and it was fun to use. Unfortunately I rely on Spotify so much. It did motivate me to go back to actually buying and owning albums!

    • Deep Desai, 2 minutes ago

      Happy to hear! I actually would like to integrate Spotify (and SoundCloud) at some point – no point in going against the stream (pun intended)!

