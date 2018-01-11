Download Freebie: Forma Sketch Library v1.0 (dribbble.com)
14 hours ago from Amr Kamal, Product Designer
Really high quality stuff man, already saving me a ton of time. Thank you for putting so much time and care in it, and releasing it for free!!
Thank you Edo for your support, You are the next!
Excited to release! Forms Library is based on Sketch nested symbols to power designers with starter kit to build easy and quick configurable Web forms with dropdowns. Link to Download Library: https://gum.co/GACWtU
