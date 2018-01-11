Common Mistakes You Should Avoid In Website UI Design (flipboard.com)
18 hours ago from Manoj Kumar, Learning UX
18 hours ago from Manoj Kumar, Learning UX
In general, I agree with the article, but it would like to put in context a couple of points. The first error that is commented in the article is the famous rule of three clicks. I think it's been a long time ago (years!), and many studies (including some by J. Nielsen) have shown that the number of clicks does not affect as much as a good information architecture. On the other hand, I believe that consistency in colors and styles should be seen more as a good practice than as a rule. Of course it's important, and you need respect it whenever possible. But it's also true that skipping this consistency can lead CTAs to a better conversion, or improve the emphasis on certain aspects of a website content.
