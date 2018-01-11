Liveshare is dead, freehand is shit. I need alternatives.

Creative Director, Molamil

Rant: I use Liveshare for presenting prototypes to clients over phone conference. Works great. Now Invision has killed Liveshare and yesterday I tried presenting with Freehand instead. It was a shit show. There was zero continuity because all screens are visible at the same time, I couldn't update the art boards during the call and at one point everybody got confused because one of the clients accidentally deleted the artboard we were loooking at. I mean, what the hell?

Question: What alternatives are there to efficiently show visual prototypes? Preferably that syncs with Sketch and requires very little setup and stuff.

Thanks!

  • GrumpyUX Man, 4 hours ago

    I normally present straight from Invision, but over Skype / WebEx and only in Preview / Comment mode.

    I share only my browser and either add comments and change screens later, or change the screens in Sketch (which I keep invisible to the audience).

    I actually never, ever show clients how I change screens while presenting, it leads to unwanted results.

    Also, I hate Freehand!

    • Gareth LewisGareth Lewis, 1 hour ago

      I do exactly the same. I'm based in the UK and my team is in San Francisco, so I regularly do design reviews using InVision in Preview mode using Skype.

      • GrumpyUX Man, a minute ago

        Same, based in London, teams across HK, US and Europe.

        Never had issues with Preview/Comment mode!

  • George Brown, 1 hour ago

    You got your lesson. Never rely on InVision. Ever. Use figma or marvel. If you can't use both, stick with the old method. Jpegs. Even Jpegs are much better then InVision.

    I don't know how many times Invision let me down while in the presentations, meetings and presentations.

  • Ciaran Madigan, 1 minute ago

    https://ludus.one/

    A top notch presentation tool in it's own right, with the lovely feature of being able to embed invision or framer prototypes

  • Pol KuijkenPol Kuijken, a minute ago

    Figma has all this built in and it works really well.

  • Dan WilkinsonDan Wilkinson, 3 minutes ago

    I was in a similar position last week and created a similar post asking for alternatives because of the annoying "Sign up for a free InVision account" popup that keeps appearing when presenting a share link to a client.

    The tool that we're trailing at the minute is Evrybo. It's still in beta, they don't have Liveshare, but I believe they have some promising features that are being released in future updates.

    I've been told today they're implementing 'tour points' and screen sectioning in their next updates – oh and they have a Sketch plugin too.

