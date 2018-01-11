Liveshare is dead, freehand is shit. I need alternatives.
7 hours ago from Joakim Norman, Creative Director, Molamil
Rant: I use Liveshare for presenting prototypes to clients over phone conference. Works great. Now Invision has killed Liveshare and yesterday I tried presenting with Freehand instead. It was a shit show. There was zero continuity because all screens are visible at the same time, I couldn't update the art boards during the call and at one point everybody got confused because one of the clients accidentally deleted the artboard we were loooking at. I mean, what the hell?
Question: What alternatives are there to efficiently show visual prototypes? Preferably that syncs with Sketch and requires very little setup and stuff.
Thanks!
